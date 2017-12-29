Lyndall Hoffman

Lyndall Ann Hoffman, 63, died Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, at her home in Norman.

She was born Feb. 18, 1954, to Winston L. and Ruthelma Hoffman.

She graduated from Clinton High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors include her mother; a brother, Rick Hoffman and wife Kathy; a sister, Diane Hoffman and husband Eric Brandt; two nieces, Michelle Hoffman and Christina Gola and husband Ryan; and two great-nephews, Benjamin and Jonathan Gola.

No services are planned at this time.