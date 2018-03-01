Lucille Nickel

Funeral services will be held for Lucille Faye (Friesen) Nickel, 76, of Norman and formerly of Corn and Clinton, at 2 p.m. today in the First Mennonite Church in Clinton.

She died Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in Norman

Nickel was born Sept. 25, 1941, to John L. and Irene Norma (Rempel) Friesen in Clinton. She was raised and educated in Corn and graduated in 1959. She then attended Draughon’s Business School in Oklahoma City.

After her schooling she returned to Clinton and in 1961 began a career with the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) office, a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Agriculture.

Nickel served in numerous leadership roles at the ASCS office and retired in 1984 after 23 years of service.

She was an active and engaged member of the First Mennonite Church of Clinton, serving with the Awana Children’s Program, the King’s Daughters Ladies Group and several other programs within the church. She loved being with her friends and playing bingo.

In 2011 Nickel moved to Norman to be close to family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Scott Wayne Nickel; four brothers, Paul Friesen, Ray Friesen, Bill Friesen and Willard Friesen; and two sisters, Helen Heibert and Lorene Friesen.

Survivors include her daughter, Deidre Caldwell and husband Kyle of Norman; two grandchildren, Quinn Caldwell and Addison Caldwell of Norman; two sisters, Norma Nickel and husband Vernon of Clinton and Lois Barnhart and husband, Jim of Phoenix, Ariz.; one sister-in-law, Alma Friesen of Edmond; and many nieces and nephews, including a caregiver niece, Toni Nickel of Moore.

Following the service, burial will conclude at Mennonite Brethren Cemetery in Corn under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

