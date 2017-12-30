Funeral services for Linda Turner, 74, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Foss First Baptist Church.

She died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, in the AllianceHealth Clinton emergency room.

Linda Anne Turner was born June 26, 1943, to Joseph Emerson Siess and Willie Mae (Beltcher) Siess in Oklahoma City. She was raised in Stafford and graduated from Clinton High School in 1961. She lived most of her life in the Custer and Washita County areas and was a member of the Foss Baptist Church.

She was employed by Big Sky Restaurant in Foss, Rudy’s Superette in Burns Flat, and the Greens in Burns Flat. She enjoyed painting, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Turner; her parents; and two sons, Joseph and Bruce Price.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Price Laye of Custer City; and a brother, Larry Siess and wife Sue of Duncan.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Ron Roscum. Burial will be in the Stafford Cemetery under direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

