Karen Campbell

A funeral service for Karen Kay Campbell, 75, of Clinton has been set for 11 a.m. Thursday at the First Church of God in Clinton.

She died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Campbell was born June 21, 1942, to Keith and Helen (Compton) Harrison in Tyrone, where she was also raised. She graduated from Tyrone High School in 1960, and later attended a business college in Enid for two years.

In February 1962 she married Freddy Campbell in Tyrone. Following his passing, she married Gary Shafer in 1980.

She was a member of the First Church of God in Clinton. Campbell worked at Kelwood and Bar-S, where she retired in 2005. She enjoyed embroidering, coloring, doing word find puzzles and traveling, and loved to serve in her church.

Campbell was preceded in death by her parents; both spouses; and two brothers, Jimmy and Donald Harrison.

Survivors include one daughter, Cheri Rae Slaughterback and husband Seth of Cordell; one son, Timothy Wray Campbell and wife Kara of Bixby; a brother, Arnold Harrison of California; and five grandchildren.

Rev. Roy Dobbs and Rev. Greg Hill will officiate and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Tyrone Cemetery.

