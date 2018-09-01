John Dickson

A memorial service for John Wesley “Buggy” Dickson, 61, of Clinton has been set for 2 p.m. at the HOST Ministries Church in Clinton.

He died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Clinton.

Dickson was born Aug. 26, 1956, to Paul and Ruby Galberathe Dickson. He was raised in Clinton where he also went to school, and attended Job Corp in Junction City, Colo.

He was a member of the Christ Holy Sanctified Church. Dickson, who was known as a jokester, loved playing dominoes and being around people.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a brother, Paul Dickson Jr.

Survivors include a son, Braden Taylor of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Barbara Dickson and Tonie Dickson, both of Clinton; and three brothers, Carl and Robert Ross, both of Clinton, and Ray Dickson of Oklahoma City.

The service will be officiated by Wilma and Leonard Jackson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

