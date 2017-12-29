Memorial services for Joe Webb, 89, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located east of Clinton on the I-40 service road.

He died Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017, at his Corn Heritage residence in Weatherford.

Joe Plaze Webb was born Nov. 16, 1928, to Turner and Gertie Webb in Mangum. He lived in the Colony and Weatherford areas most of his childhood.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 on board the USS Cocopa.

Webb was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses Feb. 15, 1969.

On May 6, 1972, he married Patricia Reiley in Colorado. The couple made their home in Weatherford.

Webb worked as an auto mechanic and a bricklayer, and was also a custodian at Southwestern Oklahoma State University until his retirement.

His greatest joy was sharing his hope and faith with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; three brothers, David Webb of Moore, Vernon Webb of Perryville, Mo., and Daniel Webb of Altus; one sister, Phebe Floyd of Bristow; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Anna Webb; and four brothers, Melvin, Alfred, Chester and Douglas.

