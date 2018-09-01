A graveside service has been set for longtime Clinton resident and businesswoman JoAnn Robinson, 85, for 3 p.m. Wednesday at Clinton Cemetery.

She died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, in Yukon.

Robinson was born Oct. 11, 1932, to Darl and Era VanHooser in Holdenville. She grew up in Holdenville and graduated from Holdenville High School in 1950. Following high school she attended and graduated from Oklahoma City Business College.

She married Bill (Billy Joe) Robinson in Holdenville April 6, 1952. The couple moved to Clinton in 1956, where they owned and operated the Dairy Queen from 1959 until 2007.

Robinson was a member of First United Methodist Church and Junior Service League. She was also a devoted businesswoman and mother, and an avid quilter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, Buster VanHooser.

Survivors include a brother, Darl Gene VanHooser and wife Skeeter of Canyon, Texas; two daughters, Debbie Bose and husband Randy of Oklahoma City and Linda Deck and husband Travis of Conway, Ark.; a son, Mike Robinson and wife Gwen of Clinton; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Rev. Buck Nicholson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

