Jessie Martinez

Funeral services for Jessie Ray Martinez, 28, of Purcell, Okla. are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, at the Wadley’s Funeral Chapel in Purcell, Okla. He died Dec. 30, 2017 in Chickasha. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.

Martinez was born Sept. 18, 1989 in Clinton to David Reyes Martinez and Rose Mary Aguinaga. He was raised in Apache, Purcell and Washington.

On May 11, 2009, he married Deisy Guerrero in Purcell. He absolutely adored his wife and daughters and did everything for them. Jessie enjoyed all types of music and horses. He loved Mexican food, especially if it was sweet. Jessie also enjoyed spending time with his family and going out, playing sports, especially basketball.

He is survived by his wife, Deisy Martinez; daughters, Jessica Martinez-Guerrero, Jennifer Martinez-Guerrero, and Allison Martinez-Guerrero; mother, Rose Mary Aguinaga; stepfather, Eulogio Aguinaga; father, David Reyes Martinez, of Clinton; brother, David Martinez Jr. and Hannah; sister, Monica Arvalo and Nicolas Argueta; brother, Eulogia Aguinaga Jr.; father-in-law, Luis Guerrero; mother-in-law, Estela Saucedo; sisters-in-law, Patricia Guerrero, Elisa Guerrero, Veronica Zamora; brothers-in-law, Jaime Resendiz, Lorenzo Garcia, Luis Guerrero; grandfather, Narciso Arevalo; grandmother, Felisita Arevalo.



