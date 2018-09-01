Gerald Snider

Funeral services for Gerald “Gade” Leon Snider, 88, of Clinton will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

He died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at the Oklahoma Veterans Center at Clinton.

Snider was born Nov. 3, 1929, to Joseph Glifford Snider and Ina Mae (Giles) Snider southeast of Clinton.

On Oct. 4, 1949, he married Gweneth Mae McFarland. They made their home on the family farm. In 1952 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in Korea.

Snider spent his life raising and supporting his family, taking care of the family farm and working at Midwest Farmers Coop. He retired from farming at the age of 65, and then retired from Midwest Farmers Coop in 2003. He was a member of the Chapel Hill Church.

He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, and teaching his grandsons how to shoot, farm and run a combine.

Snider was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Darrel and Mark; two brothers, Dean and Don Snider; and a sister, Jewell Price.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Rene’ Krewall and husband Mitch of Clinton; a son, Brian Snider and wife Shirley of Clinton; a daughter-in-law, Ann Snider of Clinton; six grandsons, Jason Brehm and wife Sunny of Whitesboro, Texas, Shane Sells and wife Jennifer of Weatherford, Nick Snider and girlfriend Gentri Rice of Greenfield, Iowa, Chris Krewall and wife Misty of Clinton, William Webb of Oklahoma City, and Jacob Boatwright of Weatherford; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Katherine Scott and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will conclude at Chapel Hill Cemetery.

