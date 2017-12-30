Memorial services for Gene Autry Hamm, 78, of Weatherford, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, in Emmanuel Baptist Church.

He died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

Hamm was born Dec. 28, 1938, to George and Margaret (Kroeker) Hamm in Corn. He was raised in Corn and graduated from Cordell High School in 1957.

He married Gayle Varena Baker Sept. 12, 1959, while serving in the U.S. Navy at Camp Pendleton in California. After his military discharge the couple moved to Oklahoma.

Hamm worked several jobs to provide for his family, finally settling on a career as a hair stylist. He spent many years brushing up on his jokes as he cut his clients’ hair.

He was very involved in his church and was a founding member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association’s Righteous Riders Chapter.

Survivors include his wife, of the home; a daughter, Rhonda Butterbaugh and husband Craig of Weatherford; two sons, Russel Hamm and wife Angie of Oklahoma City and Ron Hamm and wife Codye of Mustang; three granddaughters, Tara Cooper and husband Justin of Cordell, Tasha Bryson and husband Matthew of Oklahoma City, and Skylar Hamm of Oklahoma City; a grandson, Brody Hamm of Mustang; and five great-grandchildren, Chasity, Margaret and Chatelyn Cooper and Mark and Charlotte Bryson.

The service will be officiated by David Lawrence. Interment services will be held privately by the family.