A memorial service has been set for Clairnell Davis, 84, of Clinton at 1 p.m. Friday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel.

She died Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Clinton.

Davis was born Jan. 1, 1934, in Fairland to Robert and Alma (Hill) Sanders. She was raised in Fairland and graduated from Fairland High School in 1952.

On Nov. 1, 1991, she married Elmer Davis.

She worked at Clinton Regional Hospital business office and retired there after 25 years. She was a member of the Baptist Church.

Davis loved collecting bells, was an excellent cook, and loved to travel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.

Survivors include her husband, of the home; a daughter, Sherry Schroers and husband Glenn of Waxahachie, Texas; two sons, Tom Ferguson and wife Terri of Ozark, Mo., and Joe Ferguson of Bloomington, Minn.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

