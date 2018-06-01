Funeral services for Carolyn Magpie, 57, of Elk City have been set for 1 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne and Arapaho Community Building in Clinton.

She died Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, in Oklahoma City.

Magpie was born Feb. 3, 1960, in Clinton to Willis and Virginia (Prairie Chief) Magpie. She was raised in Clinton where she attended elementary school. She later moved to Elk City, where she graduated from high school in 1978.

She was a member of the Elk City Indian Baptist Church and loved taking care of her grandkids. She worked at the Lucky Star Casino and was a CNA at the Elk City facilities.

Magpie was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Ashley Janae Rodriguez; a brother, Willis Magpie III; and a sister, Elizabeth Magpie.

Survivors include her daughter, Amanda Webster of Elk City; her son, Johnny Webster of Elk City; her sisters, Gayle Chalepah, Nellie Little Elk and Erma Magpie, all of Elk City; a brother, Farren Old Crow of Elk City; and seven grandchildren.

The service will be officiated by Bunny Whitecrow and Delford and Elenor Whitecrow and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Down Women Cemetery south of Clinton. An all-night wake will be held Sunday beginning at 7 p.m., also at the Community Building.