Funeral services have been set for Aron Ruiz, 26, of Clinton for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clinton.

He died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, in Martin, Texas.

Ruiz was born April 16, 1991, to Carlos and Rosa (Hernandez) Ruiz in Hobart. He was raised in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 2009. He attended college at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

He worked for ShawCor as a certified x-ray technician. He was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church and loved wrestling.

Ruiz was preceded in death by his grandfather, Isidro Ruiz.

Survivors include two daughters, Braylee and Aubrey Ruiz, both of Clinton; two sons, Isidro Damien Ruiz of Clinton and Adrian Alexander Ruiz of Weatherford; his parents, Carlos and Rosa Ruiz of Clinton; two sisters, Gladys Hernandez and Jasmine Isela Ruiz, both of Clinton; a brother, Carlos Christopher Ruiz of Weatherford; his paternal grandmother, Aristea Martin; and his maternal grandparents, Domingo and Juana Hernandez.

The service will be officiated by Father Thomas Pudota and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Clinton Cemetery.

