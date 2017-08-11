Wade Medbery Jr.

Lt. Colonel Wade Eugene Medbery Jr., 84, of Burkburnett, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 5, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017 at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.

Wade was born on May 28, 1933, in Clinton, Oklahoma to the late Wade Eugene and Virginia (Holton) Medbery Sr. Wade grew up in Clinton through the 10th grade, when he transferred to Oklahoma Military Academy, graduating in 1953. He completed his College work at Southwestern State University in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

He enlisted in the United States Army Reserve in March of 1952. He was commissioned in the United States Army in March of 1956. He completed Command and General Staff College in 1974.

He married Barbara J. Crawley on October 4, 1975 at the Fort Sill Chapel. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1984, having earned a Silver Star, Legion of Merit, and Bronze Star for valor, among other awards. He and Barbara moved to Burkburnett in 1985, and have resided there since.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara in April of 2011.

Survivors include Kevin Crawley, Frank Q. Crawley, Roslyn West, Georgeann Brown and Tom Crawley; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at owensandbrumley.com.

