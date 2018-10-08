United Fund donations trending upward

Clinton United Fund’s 2018-2019 goal of $41,500 is beginning to look attainable with $17,505 already collected less than a month after the drive’s kickoff, said UF executive secretary Judy Schmidt.

The organization’s survival seemed in jeopardy when the 2017-2018 drive seriously came up short of its goal. Other organizations the fund is meant to support, most of which serve children and the elderly, were threatened with losing the funding source.

UF board members decided to begin the annual fund drive in July this year, two to three months earlier than normal. Schmidt thinks the difference in timing has been a huge factor in the campaigns strong start, along with more “boots on the ground.”

“We’re doing much better than we normally do at this point, we’re usually maybe only a fourth of the way. But the early start and just getting more people involved has made the difference.

“Teachers have been helping, Kiwanis Club and (Summer Playground Director) Debbie Carlisle getting her kids involved, it’s all just helped get the momentum going.”

The strong start has been encouraging but Schmidt and the board members aren’t letting up, and plan to maintain their visibility in the community.

Donations to the Clinton United Fund Drive can be made to P.O. Box 1101, Clinton, OK 73601.