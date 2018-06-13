Tragic mishaps take two lives at Weatherford

The past weekend was a sad one in Weatherford with two people – one of them a 20-month-old child – dying in unusual ways.

Caroline Vaughan, the child, drowned about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in a relative’s swimming pool in the 1000 block of El Dorado Drive when she wandered away from adults, said Detective Chris Cote of the Weatherford Police Department. She was the daughter of Clay and Shanna Vaughan of Wichita Falls, Texas, who were not present at the time.

The previous evening, Robert Demanche, 47, had perished when he returned to a burning trailer house trying to save pets. The pets also died, said Cote.

That mishap occurred in the 1200 block of Hillside Road.

Funeral services for both Demanche and the Vaughan toddler were pending Tuesday with Lockstone Funeral Home of Weatherford.

The tot’s services are scheduled at 10 a.m. Thursday at the First Baptist Church in Weatherford.

Both sets of grandparents lived in Weatherford. They were Kevin and Barbie Deevers and Donnie and Tara Vaughan.

“It was nothing negligent. It was just one of those horrible accidents,” Cote said of the death. “They weren’t even swimming.”

Life-saving attempts were made both at the scene and at Weatherford Regional Hospital where the child was taken after being found. “They just never were able to resuscitate her,” said Cote.

He said two people were present at the trailer house where Demanche died and there was nothing suspicious about the fire. Police received a call about it at 8:38 p.m. Friday.

“Both people in the trailer got out, but Mr. Demanche went back inside to try to save the animals,” said Cote. He said there were three of them – possibly two dogs and a cat – but they too perished.