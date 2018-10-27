Teague plea is guilty

CORDELL – Blaize Teague, 15, pled guilty as a youthful offender here Thursday to the three charges he was facing for the murder of Cordell resident Tammi Thomas and the wounding of her 13-year-old son, Christian Thomas, on July 20, 2017.

District Judge Doug Haught set formal sentencing for Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

The charges were first-degree murder for the shooting of Ms. Thomas, shooting with intent to kill for the wounding of her son, and first-degree burglary for breaking into the Thomas home in Cordell the night the mother and son were shot with a .22-caliber Heritage Rough Rider handgun.

A younger son also was in the house that night and was shoved into another room by his older brother which may have prevented him from being shot as well.

Teague was 14 years old when Ms. Thomas and her older son were shot.

His guilty pleas were made at a motion hearing scheduled Thursday to clear the deck for the start of his trial on Nov. 6. Now the trial won’t be necessary.

How much more time Teague actually spends behind bars will depend on how long it takes him to complete a rehabilitation and treatment program. Previous information indicated he could be free in three years or less.