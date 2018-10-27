Suspects nabbed in Weatherford armed robbery

Charges were pending Thursday against four individuals who allegedly committed an armed robbery early Wednesday afternoon at a residence in Weatherford.

Police there were notified of the robbery at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday. It was in the 100 block of W. McCormick where the main thing taken was marijuana.

A press release issued by the Weatherford Police Department said one of two victims called 911 and reported that he had just been robbed by several men with guns. Neither of the victims was injured.

The caller was able to give a description of the suspect vehicle which was described as an older model Chevrolet Impala.

Police found it turning onto Fourth Street from Main Street and initiated a felony traffic stop which resulted in all four of its occupants being detained. Three of them were from Weatherford, and the fourth was from Mangum.

All were expected to be charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, first-degree robbery, and possession of marijuana. One of the four, Kajuan Latrell Richardson, 18, of Weatherford, was also expected to be charged with transporting a loaded firearm.

The other three were Armando Adrian Gutierrez, 19, of Mangum; Micah Jeremiah Phillips, 19, of Weatherford; and Mark Harrington, 18, also of Weatherford.

Several firearms were found in the vehicle along with bags of marijuana, said the press release. One of the firearms and the marijuana were later determined to have been taken from the two victims during the robbery.