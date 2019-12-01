Shoe drive kicks off A-B sophomore fundraising

The Arapaho-Butler sophomore class will kick off their senior trip fundraising efforts Tuesday when a two-month-long drive begins to collect new and gently-used shoes.

The shoes will eventually be sold by micro-business owners in developing countries, in places where walking is usually the sole means of transportation.

Anne Lambeth said she and the other class parents wanted to organize a fundraiser that would not only help the sophomores raise money for themselves but would also show them how to “pay it forward” a little bit.

“We thought it would be neat if the kids could help other people in the process of saving money for their class,” said Lambeth. “This organization, Funds2Orgs, will pay us by the pound for the shoes. They ship them to third world countries where there are little family businesses who sell them.

“The shoes that aren’t sold for wearing on their feet, they find all kinds of creative uses for, like repurposing them for insulation in their homes. They find ways to use them and they don’t end up in landfills, so it’s a win-win.”

She said donated shoes must be useable and shouldn’t have major flaws such as holes in the soles. But where they’re going they will be used for very utilitarian purposes, so gently worn shoes are welcomed and they don’t need to be fashionable. The organization will accept all types of shoes, even cleats, ballet shoes or flip-flops.

The entire school is getting involved in the fundraiser, and to make it fun there will be a competition between the elementary school and the upper classes to see who can collect the most shoes. Lambeth said elementary students far outnumber the upperclassmen at the school, so the competition will be stiff.

Boxes will also be set up at Arapaho’s remaining home games where people can bring shoes to donate in exchange for raffle tickets.

The drive begins Tuesday and will run through March 15. Collection boxes will be set up at Arapaho-Butler Schools, Aaron’s Barber Shop and in the lobby of the Sinor Building.