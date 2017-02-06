Home

Services specialist to address veterans, families at Senior Circle

Fri, 06/02/2017 - 4:00am Deborah Avery

The weekly Senior Circle luncheon at AllianceHealth Clinton will be open to all ages Tuesday, said the hospital’s marketing director ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Thank you!

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154