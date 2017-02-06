Services specialist to address veterans, families at Senior Circle Fri, 06/02/2017 - 4:00am Deborah Avery The weekly Senior Circle luncheon at AllianceHealth Clinton will be open to all ages Tuesday, said the hospital’s marketing director ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Thank you! Read more about Services specialist to address veterans, families at Senior Circle