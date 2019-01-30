School board candidates’ debate forum set at Frisco Center

The two candidates competing for Clinton School Board Seat No. 3, former Clinton City Council member Mustafa Sami and retired school teacher Susanna Williams, will participate in a public question and answer format debate at a luncheon to be held at noon next Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Frisco Conference Center.

The district-wide school election will take place Tuesday, Feb. 12. The school board seat being vacated is the unexpired term of former board member Toby Anders and the length of the remaining term will be three years.

The debate will be moderated by local attorney Julie Strong. Each candidate will be allowed two minutes for opening and closing remarks, and will take turns answering previously submitted questions.

Chamber of Commerce president Julie Burden encourages Clinton residents to send in any questions they’d like to see the candidates answer during the luncheon. Questions can be emailed to Burden at julieburden@clintonok.org.

Burden said the Chamber is hosting the event so that voters will have an opportunity to learn more about the candidates ahead of the upcoming election.

The optional lunch is $12. The Chamber is requesting that people RSVP by calling (580) 323-2222 or by sending an email to office@clintonok.org.