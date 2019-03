Western Oklahoma Christian School raised $3,831.02 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Pictured, from left, are teacher Erin Funk, Lachlan Penner, Travis Cooke, Jorge Ponciano, Garret Lind, Emma Miller, Natalie Dlugonski, Samantha Rother, Jada Akin, Kya Carpenter and Kelli Bolejack.