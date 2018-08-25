Jaime McLemore gets 30-day embezzlement sentence

Jaime McLemore, the female half of a husband-and-wife team that embezzled over $23,000 from the 2016 senior class at Arapaho-Butler High School, was ordered Thursday to serve 30 days in the Custer County Jail for her part in the crimes.

Her husband, Neil McLemore, from whom she is now divorced, was sentenced in January to six years in prison and presumably is serving his time. He was given a 15-year sentence but all except the first six were suspended.

Ms. McLemore’s final sentence was actually deferred Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of the charge being filed against her, to Aug. 21, 2028. She also was fined $500, ordered to pay a $150 DNA testing fee, and to submit to random urinalysis testing for drug or alcohol use.

Together, she and her ex-husband were ordered to pay restitution of $23,072.28 to the Arapaho-Butler Schools. She also was directed to pay a separate reimbursement to the District Attorney’s Office at $40 per month for 24 months.

The McLemores were class parents for the 2016 graduates, and the money they embezzled had been earned by the class to help pay for its senior trip. The trip was supposed to have been a five-day cruise to Progreso and Cozumel, Mexico.

After it became clear the money was gone, students and other parents helped raise more funds and the sen-iors were able to take a trip after all, although the route was slightly revised.

Although restitution was ordered to the Arapaho-Butler Schools, Special Agent Todd Doyals of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said none of it actually belonged to the schools. He said it was embezzled from an account at InterBank in Clinton that was under the name Neil McLemore DBA (doing business as) Arapaho-Butler Class of 2016.

Doyals wrote in an affidavit that Neil McLemore was the only person listed on the account and there was a debit card for it in his name.

However, the agent said Ms. McLemore admitted using the debit card to make personal purchases and to buy gifts for family members.

Doyals wrote in his affidavit: “Neil admitted that it was both Neil and Jaime’s idea to use the money raised by the Class of 2016 to make personal purchases and pay bills. Neil knew Jaime bought a lot of clothes and jewelry during this time. . . . No one other than Neil and Jaime handled the money. Jaime made sure the money was kept at Neil and Jaime’s house in Arapaho.”

“The Class of 2016 profited a grand total of $9.32 according to bank statements,” wrote Doyals.

Both spouses blamed the other for the majority of the money that was missing.

Assistant District Attorney Ricky McPhearson said he felt confident the Arapaho-Butler Schools will somehow find a way to pass the reimbursed money they receive on to the Class of 2016.

Even though it was a class account, Doyals’ affidavit indicated most of the money was raised by four students during the 2014-15 school year. It said the Arapaho-Butler Class of 2016 contracted with the school to run concession stands at all A-B athletic events that year.

McPhearson said he asked Thursday for a sentence of five years for Ms. McLemore with three of them to be served. He said the sentence was made by Associate District Judge Jill Weedon.

The McLemores were living in Arapaho at the time of the embezzlement. Records on file at the courthouse showed Neil McLemore with a Weatherford address when he was sentenced and Jaime McLemore with a Clinton address.