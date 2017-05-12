Herman Glenn Skiles, 86, of the Winfield, Kansas Veterans Home, went home to be with Jesus on December 2, 2017.

He was born in Bromide, OK to Ralph and Nancy Martin Skiles on January 5th, 1931. Herman served in the army during the Korean War from 1948 to 1951. After being honorably discharged, he moved to Kansas where he went to work for the S.E.A. Cattle Company. During the drought of the 50’s, he worked at Boeing for a short period of time before returning to the S.E.A. Ranch where he lived the life he loved for 40 years retiring in 1993. Beside him every step of the way was his wife of 63 years, Margle Rea Timmons whom he married on May 11, 1954.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two older brothers, Frank and Robert, many beloved brothers and sisters-in-laws, and his daughter, Hope Renee.

He is survived by his wife, Margle, of Winfield Kansas Veterans Home, sons Doug of Slidell, LA., and Mark (Jennifer) of Clinton, OK. His daughter, Gaye (Chris) Mackey of Atlanta, KS. Grandchildren are Andrew (Britni) Skiles, Lindsay (Michael) Robinson, Shelly (Ryan) Vinyard, Dalton, Savannah and Mariah Skiles, Lauren (Johnny) Oustalet, Blake (Heidi) Mackey and Emily Mackey plus six great grandchildren, and his sister, Erra Timmons.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. Interment with Military Committal Honors will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 8, 2017 at Pontotoc Cemetery south of Ada, Oklahoma. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 4-8 p.m. The family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m.

A memorial has been established in Herman’s name for the Hopeful Hearts Horse Camp. Contributions may be made through the funeral home.

