Headlines for Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Tue, 03/21/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Tuesday, March 21, 2017

 

Headlines
- Vet Center here to stay, says its chief
- Unruly youth corralled; deputy gets new window
- CASA training prepares volunteers for important role

Obituaries
- John McGurk, M.D.
- Jack Madison
- Gary Bighorse

Sports
- Baseball battles through miscues wins fourth straight 
- Girls’ golf takes third in season opener
- Soccer opens Weatherford against Altus

