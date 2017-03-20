Home

Headlines for Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Mon, 03/20/2017 - 2:38pm Clinton Daily News
Monday, March 20, 2017

 

Headlines
- Lincoln folks getting new water lines
- County fire pack bids opened
- Clinton hospital makes significant impact on community

Obituaries
- Karen Whorton
- Doris Cook
- Fred Voyles

Sports
- Indians open with difficult schedule
- SWOSU baseball swept by No. 20 Muleriders
- Cougars win USC series finale, Clanton hits first homer

