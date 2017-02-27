Home

Headlines for Tuesday, February 28, 2017

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 3:35pm Clinton Daily News
Monday February 27, 2017

 

Headlines
- Another 54-152  mishap takes two more lives
- Clinton schools hit with budget cut
- Guns also stolen in pawn burglary at Weatherford

Obituaries
- Bertha Ratke
- Dorothy Gilliam

Sports
- Wrestling places two at State
- Arapaho-Butler advances to state, avenges regionals

