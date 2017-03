Headlines

- Beating caused Arapaho man’s death, says M.E.

- City change orders prompt discussion

- ‘Friends of Scouting’ campaign steps up recruitment efforts

Sports

- Clinton stops Newcastle comeback

- Neidy battling for spot on Lady Bisons’ starting five

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.