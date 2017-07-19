Headlines for Thursday, July 20, 2017
Wed, 07/19/2017 - 5:00pm Clinton Daily News
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Headlines
- Sheriff may sue county’s Excise Board
- Expectations high for Rodeo Parade
- A-B Schools registration dates set
- Taloga boys come south, duke it out
Sports
- Young laying early groundwork for promising year
- Clinton’s 100-inning game aims to replenish, save for tournament
