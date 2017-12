HEADLINES

- 14 year old to be tried as juvenile

- Teacher, Support winners named

- Morris given Legacy Award for volunteer work

SPORTS

- Stat book tells Reds' turnaround story

- Lady Bulldogs retain ranked status in holiday polls

OBITS

- Mariano Rangel, Jr.

Subscribe to the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.