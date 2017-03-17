Headlines for Saturday, March 18, 2017

Headlines

- Prelims planned in Sayre drama

- Details given in interstate theft case

- Clinton teachers attend Marine boot camp for educators

- Linderer named executive director

- Stolen pickup found here

Obituaries

- Charlie Moore

- Bonnie Lee (Forrest)

Sports

- Blake Clanton seeing time at WSU

- Clinton-based college athletes achieve greatness beyond field

Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

