Halloween festivities set

First Baptist Church youth minister Dustin Stottmann and worship minister Xavier Abraham stock up on candy for Family Fun Night, to be held this evening from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Halloween activities kick off with the Kiwanis Club Parade and Costume Contest with contestants meeting 5:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m in front of the Clinton Public Library. The First United Methodist Church will also host a Trunk or Treat with free hot dogs and drinks from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the south parking lot of the church. Townwide trick or treating will be 5:30-8 p.m.