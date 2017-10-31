Halloween festivities set
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
First Baptist Church youth minister Dustin Stottmann and worship minister Xavier Abraham stock up on candy for Family Fun Night, to be held this evening from 6-8 p.m. at the church. Halloween activities kick off with the Kiwanis Club Parade and Costume Contest with contestants meeting 5:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m in front of the Clinton Public Library. The First United Methodist Church will also host a Trunk or Treat with free hot dogs and drinks from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the south parking lot of the church. Townwide trick or treating will be 5:30-8 p.m.