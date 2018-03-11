Expert urges review of Medicare plans to avoid jump in costs

Opportunities, Inc. will hold a Medicare enrollment event from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday, said outreach coordinator Keri Divis. She warned Medicare recipients to have their plans reviewed during the enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, to avoid any unpleasant surprises.

“We’re seeing huge cost differences in plans for 2019,” she said. “I’d advise people to either see their local Medicare counselor or call the Oklahoma Insurance Department’s Medicare office and have their Part D plans reviewed.

“All my clients whose plans I’ve reviewed so far have had a change in their next year’s cost. If people’s plans aren’t reviewed and any needed changes made, they could be paying a lot more for their prescriptions.”

She’s also seeing several Medicare beneficiaries who have been inadvertently disqualified from “Extra Help” programs, which provide home assistance for seniors who qualify.

“The Extra Help program is part of the Senior Advantage Program that also pays for home meals. The meals were slated for cuts, and what’s happening is that when the meals end the other Extra Help services are being automatically ended in the system when they’re not supposed to be. We can help reinstate some beneficiaries and get them back on the assistance programs, they just need to contact us.”

Divis also wanted to remind Medicare beneficiaries that they should have their new cards by now and if they don’t, they should contact her office. One year after the new cards’ issue dates the old cards will no longer be accepted by doctors or pharmacies.

To contact Opportunities, Inc., visit their office at 2250 W. Modelle, Suite A and B, or call (580) 323-4373.