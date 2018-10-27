Dr. Fahkry recognized for superior surgery skills

Another AllianceHealth Clinton doctor was recognized recently as being among the best in his field, when surgery specialist Dr. Tannous Fahkry was named a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).

The American College of Surgeons is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. To be recognized by this prestigious body means that the surgeon’s education, training and qualifications, surgical competence and ethical conduct have passed a rigorous evaluation by the professional organization.

“Dr. Fakhry is an outstanding surgeon, and we’re blessed to have him in Clinton,” said AllianceHealth CEO Lan-don Hise.

The FACS credential exists to foster the professional growth and development of surgeons, promote high standards and best practices in surgical care, and establish and maintain patient confidence in the ability and integrity of their surgeons.

Fakhry also knows that patients need kindness and understanding before and after surgery.

“In addition to being an outstanding physician with great surgical skills, Dr. Fakhry has a wonderful bedside manner,” said Hise.

Dr. Fakhry began practicing in Clinton in 2016.