A different perspective

The bare-footed driver of a late-model semi truck that overturned Friday on Interstate 40 west of Haggard Road asks emergency personnel for his wallet and shoes which were left in the cab. He appeared to have escaped injury in the accident, which occurred about 8 a.m. when the westbound truck ran off the roadway to the right, crossed the service road and then tore out a fence. Rescuers at the left are Clinton fire fighter Dylon Kupka and Sinor Emergency Medical Service technician Remington Boelte, and at right, from the left, are Blake Shaddon of the Clinton Fire Department, Chief Brett Russell, and fireman Forrest Valentine. Partially visible in front of Russell is Arapaho fireman Luke Williams. The truck had a California license plate and was loaded with milk.