Memorial services for Diana Adams, 55, of Arapaho, were held Monday in the Kiesau Memorial Chapel in Clinton.

She died Friday, May 12, 2017, at Oklahoma University Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Diana (Aguirre) Adams was born Dec. 1, 1962, to Guadalupe (Casias) and Paublo Aguirre in Clinton. She was raised in Clinton and attended Clinton schools. She had been employed with the City of Clinton and with Dave’s Stop and Shop.

Adams loved animals, working with her plants and eating cake.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Survivors include her father, of Arapaho; three sisters, Rosemary Aguirre and Vanessa Cruley, both of Denton, Texas, and Nadi Villanueva and husband, Juan, of Clinton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The service was officiated by Pastor Wilma Jackson and under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.