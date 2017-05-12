Memorial services for Debra Thomas, 56, of Corn will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Mennonite Brethren Church in Corn.

She died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Oklahoma City.

Debra Kay (Olson) Thomas was born Dec. 1, 1961, to Ira Eric and Mary Lou Olson in Callaway, Neb. She spent her early years on a farm near Arnold, Neb.

Her family moved to Corn in 1977. She attended high school at Corn Bible Academy and graduated in 1980. She then attended and graduated from Rhema Bible College in Broken Arrow.

After graduation she began attending Faith Christian Fellowship in Clinton.

At the age of 23 she met and married Gene Thomas. Together they were children’s church pastors, youth pastors, music ministers and associate pastors.

Thomas spent many years as a stay-at-home mother to her three young children. When they were a little older she returned to school and earned a psychology degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

She later worked as a case manager in Bethany and was very passionate about her work helping people in need.

Although she made lifetime friendships through her work as a case manager, she treasured the time spent with her family.

Thomas was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a son, Caleb Thomas.

Survivors include her son, Joshua Thomas; daughter, Rebecca Thomas; sister, Pam Friesen and husband David; brother, Randy Olson; two nieces, Bridgette Heinrichs and Jennifer Friesen; and a nephew, Dalton Olson.

The service will be officiated by Earl Edwards and Mark Stake under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.