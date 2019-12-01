Death at motel ‘natural’

A death investigated Monday night at the Glancy Motel in Clinton was believed due to natural causes, said Detective Lt. Ray Hammans of the Clinton Police Department.

The body of Theodore Appman, 62, was discovered about 10:45 p.m. Monday. While it was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City and no report had been received as of late Thursday afternoon, Hammans indicated there was no reason to think the death was due to anything other than natural causes.

“He had high blood pressure and had had a couple of strokes,” said the officer. “He had been residing there the last few months.”