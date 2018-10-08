Custer Free Fair entries being accepted

The 92nd Custer County Free Fair will be held this year from Wednesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Sept. 8, at the Custer County Fairgrounds on South Highway 183.

This annual livestock show is an opportunity for the county’s 4-H and FFA students to show off their skills, while an array of other talents are showcased in the main exhibit building at the fairgrounds.

Organizers are calling for exhibit entries from Custer County residents. Many categories are featured, including arts and crafts by both children and adults, photography, baked goods, quilts, a pet show, garden produce, canned goods, textiles, and much more.

Fair entries are free for county residents and cash prizes are available.

For more information on categories available and how to submit an entry contact the Custer County OSU Extension Office at (580) 323-2291.