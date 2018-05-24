Clinton police voted good pay hikes Starting salaries raised $5,100 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 5:00am Gerald Green Currently operating with a 27 percent shortage in authorized personnel, the Clinton Police Department was granted pay raises Tuesday evening ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Thank you! Read more about Clinton police voted good pay hikes Starting salaries raised $5,100