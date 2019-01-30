Cisneros, Hester selected for top honors at CHS

Clinton Red Tornado Boy and Girl for January 2019 are Aleisha Hester and Valek Cisneros.

Valek Cisneros

Cisneros is the son of Adam and Kristi Cisneros.

His main hobbies are athletics. At school he is involved in baseball, basketball and football.

Community organizations he’s involved with includes First Baptist Church Youth Group.

Academically, Cisneros is in the National Honor Society, and he has attained Maroon and Gold Renaissance status at Clinton High School.

Cisneros’ future plans are to attend Oklahoma State University and play football.

His fondest school memory is being able to play sports with his closest friends since he grew up.

The best advice Cisneros ever received came from his dad: “K.I.S.S. Keep it simple, stupid.”

Aleisha Hester

Hester, daughter of Tricia and Darrell Hester, enjoys playing basketball and soccer and playing in make-up.

Activities she’s involved with include playing basketball and soccer at Clinton High School.

Among her academic achievements are achieving Maroon and Gold Renaissance status.

After graduation, Hester plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma and major in biomedical science.

Her fondest high school memory is winning State in soccer and track in 2017.

The best advice Hester ever received was from her mom, who said, “Do not give up what you want the most, for what you want now.”