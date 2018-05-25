CHS grads book release coincides with alumni reunion, Rt. 66 Festival Fri, 05/25/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News Clinton High School graduates Dr. Ed Rolison and Carol Duncan have released their book on the history of Clinton’s historic ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Thank you! Read more about CHS grads book release coincides with alumni reunion, Rt. 66 Festival