Home

CHS grads book release coincides with alumni reunion, Rt. 66 Festival

Fri, 05/25/2018 - 5:00am Clinton Daily News

 Clinton High School graduates Dr. Ed Rolison and Carol Duncan have released their book on the history of Clinton’s historic ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news from Clinton Daily News. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

Thank you!

Clinton Daily News

522 Avant Avenue
Clinton, OK 73601
Phone: 580-323-5151
Fax: 580-323-5154