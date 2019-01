Basketball Homecoming candidates are, from left, Tanner Davis, Molly Sawatzky, Patrick Hunter, Sharise Whitney, Valek Cisneros, Aleisha Hester, J Badillo, Dayanarya Crenshaw and Gage Gaunt. Coronation activities start at 6 p.m. with the games following at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Tornado Dome.

, as Clinton hosts Anadarko.