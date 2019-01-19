81 request tornado shelter aid

Formal application for at least $100,000 in federal funds to help Custer County homeowners put in tornado shelters was supposed to have been submitted Friday.

Mike Galloway, the county’s emergency management director, said 81 people applied for assistance under the program. He thought at least 50 of them would be selected for grants of up to $20,000 apiece.

Galloway collected names of the applicants, and the formal application for the county was supposed to have been submitted Friday by the South Western Oklahoma Development Authority at Burns Flat. The money will come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

When Galloway first solicited applicants for the program last November at the Custer County Fairgrounds in Clinton, only 51 homeowners came forward. But in order for the county to get the grant, he needed at least 75 applicants. So another signup was held at the Weatherford fire station in December and 30 more apps were received.

Names of particular homeowners who will receive assistance have not been announced yet.