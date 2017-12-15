Higbee to lead Red Tornadoes

Thursday morning Purcell head coach John Higbee notified his players and coaches that he had accepted the head football coaching job at Clinton High School.

The former Clinton assistant returns to lead the program after a 3-7, 2017 campaign for the Reds. Higbee made it clear that the Clinton head coaching job is second to none.

“As far as the right opportunity, well, it’s Clinton,” he said Thursday. “It’s an incredible opportunity. Mike Lee called me up, I kind of consider him a mentor, and he’s talking to me about it, and I was getting excited.

“It was a tough decision. This (Purcell) is a great place. My wife and I were happy here, but I was happy in Clinton as well. It’s (Clinton) a great community and I’m extremely honored.”

Higbee led the Dragons for two years. He went 10-12 in his time at Purcell’s helm, leading them to back-to-back playoff appearances. He’s had his fair share of big-time coaching experience working at Ada from 1996-2007 and East Central University in 2008 before coming to Clinton.

Higbee took his first head coaching gig after assisting Mike Lee and Phil Koons from 2009-2015 and was on the staff that led Clinton to state title No. 16 in 2012.

He understands the traditions that Clinton boasts and will bring much of that back. The I-Formation returns after a one-year hiatus and the odd-man, 50 front defense returns with its regular calls. Coaching staff-wise, he wants to mend the staff back together including the addition of Lee when he’s available.

“The first thing I want to do is go back to the traditional ways of doing things,” he said. “There’s a lot of great coaches that’re still there. I was just talking to someone here recently about the coaches that are on hand. Almost every coach on the prior coaching staff is still out there.

“I’m going to do the best I can to encourage them to come back out and utilize every bit of information and knowledge that they have. There will be an open door for Coach Lee at any point and time. I welcome the thought of him coming out, watching film with us and helping us at practice.”

The decision to go with Higbee as the next head coach was made one week after interviews began. Clinton selected the Purcell leader out of 30-plus applicants. Clinton High School Principal Mark Moring said Higbee brings an impressive coaching career with him. However, his fit and qualities as a person and teacher stuck out more.

“We didn’t want to just hire a resume,” he said. “We wanted to hire a person who was going to be good for the kids. He was an awesome teacher, and I don’t know what year, maybe it was 2014, he was the Clinton High School Teacher of the Year too.

“He coached under Coach Lee. He’s coached at Ada, and he knows the pressure that comes with the job. He knows all the assistants, and he’s going to bring back some stability. He’s an awesome guy, and it’s not all about resume. It’s what fits best for Clinton, and he checked all the boxes.”

In year’s prior, Clinton’s football program promoted from within with the hiring of Koons and Reade Box. Both lasted a total of four seasons. With a full hiring process at the committee’s disposal, Lee sees promise in the nose-to-the-grindstone coach in Higbee

Lee reiterated Moring’s statements and expects a total commitment to improving the program. He said his established relationships in Clinton and closeness with the coaching staff should help remedy past problems inside the coaching staff.

“Coach Higbee did a great job when he was here,” Lee said. “He’s a good man, good person and a quality coach,” he said. “I do know this, John’s going to work his rear off.

“The kids will buy in, and he will have a connection with the community. He’s not going to be trying to separate from the tradition that is here. You’re going to see some unification which needs to be done here.”

Higbee plans to finish out the school year as a math teacher at Purcell but does plan on being at spring football.