NEWS ALERT - Clinton Lady Reds' Soccer 2017 State Champions

Clinton Lady Reds' soccer takes down Santa Fe South in the 4A State Championship game 5-0 giving the Clinton soccer program its first ever state title. Clinton Punctuated the game with 3 goals in the 2nd half. The Lady Red's finish the season 18-1. Collecting Clinton's 29th team State Championship.

