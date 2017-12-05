Home

NEWS ALERT - Clinton Lady Reds' Soccer 2017 State Champions

Fri, 05/12/2017 - 9:26pm Clinton11
Friday, May 12, 2017

Clinton Lady Reds' soccer takes down Santa Fe South in the 4A State Championship game 5-0 giving the Clinton soccer program its first ever state title. Clinton Punctuated the game with 3 goals in the 2nd half. The Lady Red's finish the season 18-1. Collecting Clinton's 29th team State Championship.

 

