Here's your preview of Saturday's CDN

- Race proves successful; will be held again

- Early voting starts Wednesday

- Donley has been guiding students at middle school for many years

- Hill loves playing with his teammates

- Local week 8 league bowling results listed

- Obituary for Wanda Hensley

- State, local, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app