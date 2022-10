Here's a preview of Tuesday's CDN

- CPS prepares for demolition work to begin

- Teacher seeks help for alleged fraudulent post

- County talks transition to colder weather

- Chamber to host Trunk or Treat

- ‘It is a privilege to grow up in Clinton’

- State, local, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app