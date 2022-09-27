Here is a look at the Tuesday headlines

Here's your preview of Tuesday's CDN

- Pair earn promotions at police dept.

- Arapaho man charged with domestic assault and battery

- Reds win first district game

- Corn Bible Academy wins first district game

- ‘A sloppy win is better than an ugly loss’

- Full obituary Richard Crawford

- Notice of death for Leland Roy Howling Buffalo

