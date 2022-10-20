Here is a look at the Thursday headlines

Here's your preview of Thursday's CDN

- City moves to reinstate hospital board

- Hydro woman hits tractor, dies

- Poker run Nov. 5 for Archie Lustfield

- CEDA reviews four Glancy Motel bids for demolition

- Clinton looking for a win at Chickasha

- Obituary for Terry Eugene Teague

- Notice of Services for Norene Ardyth Kennedy

- INSERTS: Lifeline Screening

- Local, state, national news, sports and more

Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app